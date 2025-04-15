Samridhii Shukla on playing Abhira in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': 'I believe I have evolved'

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Actress Samridhii Shukla, who plays Abhira in the popular show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", believes that growth is an ongoing process.

Reflecting on her journey in the television industry, she shared, “I would like to believe that I have evolved. But I don't know if that’s for me to decide. I can see many changes in myself, but I also know there’s a long way to go.”

Samridhii constantly strives to improve her craft. “Even with Abhira, I am always looking for ways to reinvent. I keep asking myself—how can I perceive this emotion differently?” she said.

On the evolution of content in television, she emphasized that change is inevitable. Samridhii explained, “Art imitates life. If television wants to stay relevant, it has to reflect society’s shifts. In 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', the women of different generations reflect these changes. Akshara (from the first generation) was a homemaker, as many women were then. Today, audiences want to see women who work, multitask, have ambitions, and take a stand for themselves."

Talking about the audience’s deep connection with television characters, the actress added, “Daily soaps become a part of people’s routine. Viewers build a bond with us, which is why when they meet us, their excitement is overwhelming. Even though we don’t see them every day, their love reaches us through messages, gifts, and interactions.”

Praising Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, she highlighted its efficiency and creative strength. “It’s a well-organized team that values time, finances, and artist management. Rajan sir’s passion reflects in the work, which ultimately impacts performances and storytelling,” Samridhii noted.

Describing the work atmosphere on the set of "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", she revealed, “We all share a great wavelength, which helps in creating authentic scenes. Positivity off-screen translates into chemistry on-screen.”

A self-proclaimed coffee lover, she also revealed her typical day on set saying, “My day starts with good vibes, coffee, rehearsals, and a lot of fun in between. Laughter keeps our energies high.”

For Samridhii, work is her escape. “I feel most relaxed on set. All my worries stay at home, and here, I know what to expect—it’s my comfort zone,” she concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.