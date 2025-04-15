MP govt failed to comply with SC guidelines on communal violence: Digvijaya Singh

Bhopal, April 15 (IANS) Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday alleged that the BJP-led state government failed to comply with the Supreme Court’s guidelines regarding the communal violence.

Referring to the back-to-back communal incidents occurred in different parts of the state in the past few months, Congress leader alleged that the state’s law and order has been destroyed as the communal violence continues.

He said that in the following communal violence that occurred in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone and other districts in 2021, the SC had then issued detailed guidelines to the state governments.

“However, the BJP-led government failed to comply with those guidelines. Following the Khargone communal violence in 2021, I filed a petition in the SC. The apex court had then issued detailed guidelines to prevent such incidents. The statement administration was asked to declare the violence-hit area as a designated disturbed zone. There are some other key points the SC has mentioned in its guidelines,” he added.

Citing a recent incident of communal violence in Guna where two communities (Hindu and Muslim) indulged in a clash on Saturday night during a Hanuman Jayanti procession, Digvijaya Singh alleged that these incidents are being planned by the BJP.

“A new pattern has started wherein people from the Hindu community organise religious procession and play objectionable songs against other religious communities, which led to communal violence. However, the police take action against only one particular community. This is what is happening in Madhya Pradesh,” the former Chief Minister told media persons.

The communal violence that occurred in the Colonelganj area in Guna district has left 13 people with minor injuries. The incident unfolded near a mosque when members of two communities confronted each other as the procession passed through, leading to a violent exchange.

Guna Additional Superintendent of Police Maan Singh Thakur said an altercation broke out between members of the two communities over loud music, which led to sloganeering and stone-pelting.

Police said when the procession reached near a place of worship, some people objected to the loud DJ music and offensive religious slogans.

“The heated exchange between the groups suddenly turned violent. At least 16 people have been arrested so far in connection with communal clashes, and further investigation was underway,” he said.

