Qatar, US discuss joint efforts for Gaza ceasefire, regional de-escalation

Doha, Oct 18 (IANS) Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the latest joint mediation efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza and ways to de-escalation in Lebanon

During a phone call talk on Thursday, the two sides reviewed ways to further enhance bilateral relations, as well as the latest regional developments, particularly the situation in Gaza, Xinhua news agency reported quoting a statement by Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

They also discussed ways to de-escalate tensions in Lebanon and a range of issues of mutual concern, the statement noted.

"During the call, they discussed the close strategic relations between the two countries, ways to support and enhance them, and discussed the latest developments in the region, especially in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as the latest developments in the joint mediation efforts to end the war on the Strip, ways to reduce escalation in Lebanon, in addition to a number of topics of common interest," said the ministry.

Since the outbreak of the conflict between Hamas and Israel last October, the United States, Qatar, and Egypt have been working to mediate a ceasefire in Gaza. However, with the recent escalation of tensions in the region, mediation efforts have stalled.

