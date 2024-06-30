Punjab’s luscious litchis hit Britain markets

Chandigarh, June 30 (IANS) In a first, luscious litchis from Punjab's sub-mountainous districts of Pathankot, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur have been exported to Britain, state Horticulture Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra said on Sunday.

He virtually flagged off the first shipment of litchi, exported by the Horticulture Department in collaboration with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

He said the litchi cultivation in Punjab covers 3,250 hectares, with a production of approximately 13,000 metric tonnes.

"Due to the favorable climate in Pathankot, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur districts, the litchi produced has a naturally deep red colour and sweetness superior to those from other states."

Jouramajra said through the state government's initiatives, litchi growers will be able to earn higher profits through exports.

"In the coming days, efforts will be made to export other horticultural crops as well, in collaboration with the Horticulture Department and APEDA," said the Horticulture Minister.

He said the litchi produce of progressive farmer Rakesh Dadwal from village Muradpur in Pathankot has been sent for export to Britain from Amritsar.

"The day is not far away when Punjab's fruits will put the state's name on the map in important foreign markets, and litchi growers will gain recognition internationally," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.