Punjab Cabinet approves cashless treatment scheme of Rs 10 lakh for residents

Chandigarh, July 10 (IANS) The Punjab Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, on Thursday approved the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna -- a first-of-its-kind scheme in the country to provide cashless medical treatment worth Rs 10 lakh to residents of the state.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the Council of Ministers held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister at his official residence here.

A spokesperson for the Chief Minister’s Office said the scheme will be rolled out on October 2, providing significant relief to the people of Punjab. Under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, every family in the state will now be eligible for cashless treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh. With this, Punjab has become the first state in India where every household is entitled to such comprehensive healthcare coverage.

The scheme will benefit the entire population of 3 crore residents and more than 550 private hospitals have been empanelled for the scheme so far and the number will be enhanced to 1,000 in coming days. Previously, a family could avail of treatment only up to Rs 5 lakh; this limit has now been enhanced to Rs 10 lakh. By launching this initiative, Punjab has set a new benchmark for the rest of the country, becoming the first state to offer free healthcare, education, electricity, and bus travel to its citizens.

Under this scheme, every resident of Punjab, including government employees and pensioners, will be entitled to free healthcare, regardless of income level. Previously, only select families qualified for benefits under income-based criteria, but now the scheme covers all residents. Health cards under the scheme will be issued at Seva Kendras or common service centres (CSCs).

Additionally, citizens can register online using their Aadhaar card or voter ID to obtain a health card. Treatment under the scheme will be available at all government hospitals and empanelled private hospitals and no resident of Punjab will now have to forgo medical treatment due to financial constraints.

