Punjab: AAP govt commited sacrilege against Sikh religion, says Sukhbir Badal

Chandigarh, July 26 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal said here on Saturday that the Aam Admi Party (AAP) government in Punjab has committed an act of sacrilege against Sikh religion by “trying shamelessly to convert the solemn occasion of the anniversary of the supreme martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur into an entertainment event” in Srinagar.

“This is shocking beyond belief,” said Badal, adding this act cannot be dismissed as an inadvertent blunder because the Chief Minister, the minister concerned, Harjot Singh, and several other members of the government claim to be seeped in Sikh heritage and come from Sikh families.

“No one in Punjab, not even a non-Sikh, is unaware of the profound solemnity of the occasion of the ninth Guru Sahib’s martyrdom and none can think of it as an occasion for entertainment.”

“Acts of sacrilege of Sikh scriptures and shrines are not only happening every other day but the government itself felt no shame or guilt in ordering its uniformed police to invade the historically sacred Gurdwara Sahib at Sultanpur Lodhi under direct orders of the Chief Minister. They opened unprovoked and indiscriminate firing against Sikh religious figures in our ‘gurdham’ and since the Chief Minister himself was behind this sacrilegious police assault, no one has even been held to accountable for the heinous crime,” said Badal in a statement.

Reacting to reports of performance of musical entertainment people and items at an event organised by the Punjab government through its Language department in Srinagar, the Akali Dal; chief called it “a part of a deep-rooted conspiracy to dilute and belittle the unrivalled Sikh heritage”.

He said “the real motive behind these acts of sacrilege is to distance our future generations from the uniqueness of our glorious history and religious legacy of our great Guru Sahiban".

“By organising song and dance entertainment instead of recitation of sacred Gurbani at the most profoundly solemn occasion of the anniversary of the martyrdom of 'Hind di Chadar' Guru Tegh Bahadur, the AAP government has deliberately sought to ridicule a sublime occasion and to belittle the world’s most unique sacrifice in the defence of freedom of conscience, religious tolerance, peace and communal harmony. This is the ultimate disrespect shown to the great Guru Sahib and an act of grave sacrilege,” he said.

Badal demanded that all those behind the anti-Sikh mindset of this government must be made to admit and explain the endlessly continuing series of acts of sacrilege against the Sikh heritage and Sikh scriptures in the state.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.