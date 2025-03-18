Pulkit Samrat shows off intense preparation for his role as a boxer in ‘Glory’

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Actor Pulkit Samrat is gearing up for an exciting new role in the upcoming film “Glory,” where he takes on the challenging role of a boxer.

The 'Fukrey' actor has been sharing glimpses of his rigorous training regimen, showcasing his dedication to getting into peak physical condition for the role. With intense workouts and a remarkable transformation, Pulkit is surely leaving no stone unturned in getting into the skin of his character. On Tuesday, he shared a series of his photos and videos flaunting his chiseled abs and ripped physique. For the caption, Samrat wrote, “Kaam, masti aur #Punjab di solid energy!! #Glory.”

In the first mirror selfie, Pulkit is seen showing off his washboard abs and toned body. Interestingly, the ‘Sanam Re’ actor has been focusing on building impressive chest muscles as part of his intense workout routine for “Glory.” One of the videos shows him working out in the gym, lifting heavy dumbbells. Other photos show Pulkit enjoying Punjabi food with his friends at a dhaba. Some of the images feature Pulkit striking various poses for the camera.

Last week, Pulkit announced the completion of a shooting schedule for “Glory” in Punjab. He shared heartfelt moments from the shoot and captioned his post, “That’s a glorious schedule wrap on #Glory !! Memories made, jokes shared, and one incredible team that made it all happen!! #Punjab, you’ve been kind. I’ll miss my mornings here.”

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old actor is currently in Punjab filming another schedule for his OTT debut, “Glory,” where he stars alongside Divyenndu. Netflix’s sports crime thriller series will see Pulkit Samrat portraying a boxer. The gripping series delves into themes of family, ambition, greed, and the relentless pursuit of Olympic dreams.

Pulkit was last seen in the comedy film “Fukrey 3” alongside Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, and Ali Fazal.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.