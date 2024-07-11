Proficiency in local language mandatory for govt jobs in Assam: CM

Guwahati, July 11 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the state government has made proficiency in local language mandatory for selection in government jobs, and this would protect the rights and interests of Assamese.

Sarma said that the Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) cannot protect the rights of the local people, as PRC can be obtained if a person lives in Assam for three years.

The Chief Minister’s comments came on the reactions stemming from the notification of the Higher Education Department regarding exemption of PRC for appointment of Assistant Professor, librarian, Grade III and Grade IV employees in colleges.

He said that the state government has made aptitude of local language mandatory for selection which according to him would protect the rights and interests of the local people.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu stated in X, “The Notice pertaining to Permanent Residential Certificate (PRC) was issued by the Director of Higher Education without approval of the government. The DHE has been instructed to withdraw the notice immediately.”

Sarma stated in X, “Enquire further on what authority the Director of Higher Education issued this circular. Such a circular could only have been issued by the Government, not by a directorate”.

The circular issued by the DHE had evoked criticism from several quarters with the All Assam Students Union (AASU) condemning the move and asking the government to be “more responsible towards local people.”

The AASU also demanded that the circular be repealed with immediate effect.

The Assam Higher Education Department in a circular to the Principals of various colleges on July 4 said that the PRC is not mandatory for appointment of Assistant Professor, librarian, Grade III and Grade IV employees in colleges.

