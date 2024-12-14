Priyanka, Nick gorge on local delicacies, ride ATVs in Jeddah

Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) After attending the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas spent their time enjoying the picturesque locale, where they posed with camels and tried their hand on riding ATVs.

Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a slew of glimpses from their holiday in Jeddah. In the first image, the actress could be seen dressed in a white crop top, paired with a shirt and denim pants. Priyanka covered a headscarf as she rode an ATV.

In one image, the Indian actress could be seen posing with a camel, trying out the local cuisine and even sharing some loved-up moments with her husband.

She captioned the post: "More days like these please, thank you Jeddah and @redseafilm."

At the event, Priyanka reminisced about the days leading up to her wedding and talked about how she managed to plan their wedding while shooting in Old Delhi.

It was in 2018, when Priyanka and Nick got married in a fairytale wedding in Jodhpur.

Priyanka was honoured at the ongoing edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival. On the occasion, the actress said that is a believer of the universal power of entertainment to bring people together.

With this, the actress has joined previously announced Red Sea Honouree, Viola Davis as the film festival celebrates and recognises her accomplished career and achievements on screen and within the wider film industry.

The actress said, “I am humbled to be recognised at the Red Sea International Film Festival, a celebration of storytelling that transcends language, borders, and cultural divides.”

“I have always believed in the universal power of entertainment to bring people together, and I applaud the Red Sea team for their commitment to showcasing the incredible talent and diversity of stories being told around the world, not just within Hollywood or Bollywood but far beyond”.

She further mentioned, “Reflecting on nearly 25 years in the industry, I am reminded of how fortunate I’ve been to witness and contribute to storytelling that challenges perspectives, inspires change, and connects us all.”

“This recognition is a reminder of why I fell in love with making movies in the first place. My gratitude to the Red Sea International Film Festival for this special honour and for their efforts to spotlight the extraordinary artistry of global cinema”.

