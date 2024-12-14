December 14 Bank holiday in India for Second Saturday!

As we enter the second Saturday of December, it is necessary to know whether banks are open or closed today. According to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar for December 2024, all banks, whether public or private, will remain closed on two Saturdays and five Sundays this month.

Per the RBI guidelines, all banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. So, banks will remain closed today, December 14, 2024.

This, however, is a point worth noting the bank holidays in India differ from one state to another. Whereas some holidays are observed nationwide, others are regional-specific or state-specific. Thus, to avoid any inconvenience customers are advised to check with their local branch beforehand about the holiday list or schedule of their branch.

December 2024 Bank Holidays: A Quick Overview

Here's a list of bank holidays in December 2024:

December 14: Second Saturday (pan India)

December 15: Sunday (pan India)

December 18: Wednesday - Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham (Meghalaya)

December 19: Thursday - Goa Liberation Day (Goa)

December 22: Sunday (pan India)

December 24: Tuesday - Christmas Eve (Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya)

December 25: Wednesday - Christmas (pan India)

December 26: Thursday - Christmas celebration (Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya)

December 27: Friday - Christmas celebration (Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya)

December 28: Fourth Saturday (pan India)

December 29: Sunday (pan India)

December 30: Monday - U Kiang Nangbah (Meghalaya)

December 31: Tuesday - New Year's Eve/Lossong/Namsoong (Mizoram, Sikkim)

What is Closed on Bank Holidays?

On bank holidays, customers cannot visit branches, and payment services, cash deposits, or large transactions that require branch visits will not be accessible.

