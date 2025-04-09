Prithviraj Sukumaran, Parvathy Thiruvothu flag off the shoot of ‘Nobody’

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran has started shooting for his upcoming film ‘Nobody’ along with Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Hakim Shajahan. The shoot commenced with a formal pooja and switch-on ceremony held at the Wellington Island, Ernakulam.

The film is directed by the acclaimed Nissam Basheer with the script penned by Sameer Abdul. ‘Nobody’ promises to be a compelling cinematic experience, blending intensity, emotion, and power-packed performances.

The film is jointly produced by Supriya Menon, Mukesh Mehta, and C.V. Sarathi, under the prestigious banners of Prithviraj Productions and E4 Experiments. Adding further depth to the film’s atmosphere is the music by Harshavardhan Rameshwar, known for his intense compositions in Animal.

With a stellar team both in front of and behind the camera, the film is all set to deliver a unique and unforgettable cinematic experience.

Earlier this month, the Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial ‘L2: Empuraan’ got embroiled in controversy over depiction of certain real life events.

In March this year, the actor shared what he thinks is the toughest part in the process of directing, especially when the director himself has to act in the same film.

Juggling between the roles of actor and director is no easy feat but, Prithviraj seamlessly balanced both responsibilities with ‘L2: Empuraan’.

Speaking about his experience of directing while acting, Prithviraj shared, "I’ve never really found it to be very challenging. The toughest part is having to stay in costume and makeup while directing, which I don’t usually enjoy. But beyond that, it’s all part of one giant process”.

With ‘L2: Empuraan’ shaping up to be one of the biggest films of the year, Prithviraj’s ability to effortlessly switch between roles only adds to the anticipation. His unique vision, both in front of and behind the camera, continues to elevate Malayalam cinema to new heights.

