Pritam: I made everyone lyricist, couldn’t believe my eyes missed the lyricist in Amitabh Bhattacharya

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Music composer Pritam, whose recently released album ‘Metro... In Dino’, has shared that he was pleasantly surprised when he got to know that Amitabh Bhattacharya has written the lyrics for ‘Dev.D’.

Amitabh was Pritam's assistant for a long time but Pritam never saw this side of him when the two worked together.

Pritam spoke with IANS following the success of the ‘Metro... In Dino’ album, and said, “Amitabh was one of my first assistants. He came to me for work but I was quite new to the industry, and was trying to make my way in. I thought he sings, he never used to write. I used to make everyone a lyric writer”.

He told IANS, “Amitabh Verma, he was an editor at my studio. I made him a lyric writer. Mayur Puri was Sanjay Gadhvi's assistant. I made him a lyric writer by asking to write him a scratch. I was like, ‘How did Amitabh Bhattacharya get out of my sight?’ Ashish Pandit came to sing. I asked him to write a scratch for the presentation”.

“As Hindi is not my first language, I don't write the scratches. I write anything, the director is coming. When I got to know he wrote for ‘Dev.D’, I said, ‘This is our Pimpu, he wrote this!’. I think the first song he wrote for me was ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai’. After that, we have been like, now I have formed an equation. Now I trust him a lot with lyrics”, he added.

Prior to this, Pritam had shared that he is really kicked up about a new idea from the director. He said that Anurag has shared a new idea with him, and he is as excited for the yet-to-be-titled project as he was for ‘Life in a Metro’.

Pritam earlier told IANS, “He has two or three ideas like new ideas. There’s one idea, I can’t talk much about it but I can tell I have the same excitement for that idea like I had at the time of ‘Life in a Metro’, that’s a new animal idea”.

“I don't know when Anurag is going to make it, but I'm super duper excited about that idea. A brand new animal. I hope he makes it fast”, he added.

