President Murmu accepts credentials from envoys of four nations

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from the envoys of South Sudan, Zimbabwe, Spain, and Argentina at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.

The Ministry of External Affairs stated that the envoys who presented their credentials to President Murmu were Ambassador Lumumba Maklele Nyajok (South Sudan); Ambassador Stella Nkomo (Zimbabwe); Ambassador Juan Antonio March Pujol (Spain); and, Ambassador Mariano Agustin Caucino (Argentina).

Previously, Argentina was represented in India by Daniel Chuburu while Jose Maria Ridao Dominguez is Spain's outgoing Ambassador. Zimbabwe's Ambassador Godfrey Majoni Chipare has also ended his India tenure.

The ceremony marks the formal beginning of the Ambassadors' duties in India, signifying the strengthening of diplomatic relations between India and the respective nations.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.