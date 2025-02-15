Preity Zinta celebrates V-Day with hubby Gene: Love you to the moon and back

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Bollywood actress Preity Zinta celebrated Valentine’s Day on a romantic date with husband Gene Goodenough.

Preity took to Instagram, where she shared a picture posing with Gene.The picture shows the couple enjoying a date on a boat. They are surrounded by picturesque landscapes with a lake, lush green mountains, and a clear blue sky. Gene sits behind the actress, who is leaning back against him, appearing relaxed.

In front of them is a beautifully arranged spread of food and drinks on a wooden table. The assortment includes a cheese and charcuterie board with different types of cheese, meats, bread, nuts, and olives along with two glasses of white wine.

“Happy Valentines to my forever Valentine Love you to the moon & back #happyvalentinesday #ting,” she wrote as the caption.

Just last month, the couple went on a Holiday in Uruguay. She shared an array of pictures and videos. For the caption, the actress dropped some heart and evil eye emojis. She added Nick Jonas’ song “This is heaven” as the background score.

It was in 2016, when Preity got married to Gene. The two then welcomed twins, a boy named Jai and a girl named Gia via surrogacy in 2021.

On the professional front, Preity is gearing up to make her comeback to the Hindi film industry with Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming directorial “Lahore 1947," where she will star alongside star Sunny Deol.

On January 31, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor took to social media to send his warmest birthday wishes to actress Preity Zinta, focusing on her exciting role in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.

The actor took to his Instagram stories to pen a birthday note for the actress and shared a photo featuring the two of them from a film.

For the caption, Anil wrote, “Happy Birthday! Your warmth, kindness, and that radiant smile light up every room. Wishing you all the best for IPL 2025, and may you win the trophy this year!”

The actress-turned-businesswoman, Preity, is the co-owner of the IPL team Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and is gearing up for the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.