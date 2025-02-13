Pragati Yatra: Nitish Kumar to visit Gaya today

Patna, Feb 13 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to visit Gaya district on Thursday as part of his 'Pragati Yatra' to review development works and inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development projects across multiple departments.

The district administration has implemented comprehensive security measures and issued specific traffic advisories to ensure a smooth visit.

Residents are advised to follow the traffic guidelines to avoid inconvenience.

CM Nitish will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate 1,447 schemes of 44 departments during the Pragati Yatra.

He will hold a review meeting at the Collectorate office after visiting CM Model Prabhavati Hospital and is expected to stay in Gaya until 3:30 p.m.

As per the traffic advisory, vehicles from Mohanpur-Itwa will not go beyond Sagarpur. Entry from Sagarpur to Bodhgaya will be closed.

Vehicular movement from Hathiyar Mor to Bakraur Mor, Pachhatti, Silaunja, and Bodhgaya has been stopped. Only vehicles with valid passes will be allowed towards Bodhgaya Temple.

Major roads and key locations like Gaya College, Collectorate, Gewal Bigha, JP Jharna and Peer Mansoor will be blocked before his arrival.

On Tuesday, CM Nitish inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 195 development projects worth Rs 554 crore in Aurangabad.

He inaugurated a Panchayat Government Building Bedhni (Dev block) Medical College, Aurangabad (Site Inspection), the newly constructed Sadar Hospital and APJ Abdul Kalam Park and Riverfront Project on the Adari River.

After this, Chief Minister Nitish inaugurated the Government Ambedkar Residential Senior Secondary Girls High School in Kushi.

He also provided cheques of the approved amount to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes.

This Pragati Yatra is part of Chief Minister Nitish's mission to assess developmental work and launch new projects across Bihar.

