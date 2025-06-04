Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana turning fortunes of rural women

Bhopal, June 4 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana (PMVDY) has come as a boon for the women of Madhya Pradesh's Betul district who were unemployed and spent their time on household chores and working in agricultural fields.

However, this scheme has helped women become Aatmanirbhar and bear their expenses.

Moreover, after getting employment, many of them bear the entire expense of their families. Notably, four Van Dhan centres have come up at Betul district's South Forest division, and each centre houses 300 females.

Several Van Dhan beneficiaries spoke to IANS and shared the transformation in their lives.

Scheme beneficiary Akanksha Rajput shared: "We were unemployed, but now we have got employment. We thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the bottom of our hearts for the noble initiative."

Another beneficiary, Poonam Gadge, thanked PM Modi for the scheme under which they got the machines and became Aatmanirbhar.

Gadge shared that clusters are formed and each cluster has 15 females who work on four types of machines -- grading, oil extraction, atta chakki (flour mill) and pattal (dried leaf plate).

Sharing her excitement, a woman working at the Van Dhan centre demonstrated how a semi-automatic cold-pressed oil machine works and claimed that one can extract 4-5 quintals of oil per day.

"We thank PM Modi for the scheme benefiting all," said another woman, Phulwanti Negi Ramchoki.

When asked how much she earned with the venture, Ramchoki said she has just started but was sure of good income.

Elated over getting an atta chakki, a flour mill, Lalita Vishone said, "Have benefited a lot from the scheme. It's a good scheme. Thank you, PM Modi."

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs had launched the scheme to improve the livelihood of tribal communities in the country and enhance their income by providing them with skill training and capacity building.

