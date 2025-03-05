Police find Cambodian link in Indore doctor's online fraud case

Bhopal, March 5 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Police have uncovered an intricate fraud network linked to a Cambodian IP address in a case involving an Indore doctor who was swindled out of Rs 3.8 crore.

The Crime Branch discovered that the woman who communicated with the doctor had an IP address traced back to Cambodia.

The investigative team is diligently working on this technical evidence, with the likelihood of multiple culprits being involved.

Speaking to IANS, additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Crime Branch, Indore, Rajesh Dandotiya said the police have a significant breakthrough in the fraud case.

The technical evidence, including the IP address, has pointed towards a connection with Cambodia.

The woman, posing as Aru Bhatt, interacted with the doctor using a fake profile, and it is suspected that she is based outside the country.

The investigation is still going on, with teams actively searching for the accused. They are also working on other technical evidence and expect to unveil more details soon.

Organised crimes like this often involve a large number of perpetrators, the senior police officer said.

In January, an Indore-based doctor, was befriended on social media by a woman who introduced him to the online trading platform.

The social media friend guided the doctor through a registration process, and once registered, the doctor started investing.

Initially, the amount the doctor invested appeared in his trading wallet, and he even managed to transfer money from that account twice, gaining confidence of the doctor in the system.

However, when he tried to withdraw more money later, the funds were not available.

Following this, the doctor lodged a complaint with the Crime Branch.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the scam was designed through links sent from Cambodia, resulting in a loss of Rs 3.08 crore to the doctor.

There has been a noticeable rise in online fraud cases in Madhya Pradesh, particularly in Indore – known as finance capital of the state. Fraudsters often outsmart police warnings and alerts issued through campaign and dupe huge sum of money from commoners.

