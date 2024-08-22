PMK demands white paper from DMK govt on investments received in TN

Chennai, Aug 22 (IANS) Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) President Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday demanded the DMK government to release a white paper over the details of investment proposals received since it came to power in Tamil Nadu.

The former Union Health Minister said in a statement that the DMK government had received Rs 9.74 lakh crore investments in the last three years since it came to power in the state.

The PMK leader asked the DMK government about how many of the development projects have begun operations as well as the quantum of the investments.

Anbumani in the statement asked, "Foundation stone has been laid for how many development projects. What is the possibility of the remaining investments getting operationalised."

The PMK leader called upon the state government to release a detailed white paper on these issues.

He also asked about the status of investment received through Chief Minister M K Stalin's visit to Dubai and Spain and sought an explanation from the state government.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin will be leaving for the US on August 27 to invite investments for the state.

The Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet (GIM), 2024, was hosted by the DMK government in Chennai on January 7 and 8 this year.

Chief Minister Stalin has revealed plans to transform Tamil Nadu into a trillion-dollar economy by 2030.

Industries and business establishments from the US, the UK, Japan, Australia, France, Germany, Denmark, Singapore and South Korea participated in the GIM-2024.

State Industries Minister, T. T. B. Raaja, had said that the investments assured during the GIM and the Chief Minister's business trips were being fulfilled.

The Minister said that a total of Rs 68,000 crore worth of development projects and the capacity to create more than one lakh jobs have been fulfilled.

He said that the difference between the Dravidian model of government led by CM Stalin and other governments was the continuous follow-up on the investment received through a committee and ensuring the creation of more jobs.

