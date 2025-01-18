PM Modi understands our pain, say Rajasthan beneficiaries of Svamitva scheme

Jaipur, Jan 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday distributed 65 lakh property cards to beneficiaries under the Svamitva Yojana through video conferencing. This landmark initiative aims to grant villagers legal ownership of their properties, promoting economic security and social empowerment.

Addressing the event, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma praised the scheme, calling it a step toward Gram Swaraj (village self-governance) and empowerment. He highlighted that the scheme's implementation is being carried out scientifically and transparently, enabling villagers to secure their property rights.

During the event, the Prime Minister interacted with a beneficiary from Sri Ganganagar, who shared how the scheme has positively impacted rural life. PM Modi emphasised that the digital recording of leases under the scheme ensures transparency and supports prosperity in rural areas.

One beneficiary shared their heartfelt gratitude with IANS, saying: "For someone like me, becoming a landowner is a dream come true. PM Modi has done a commendable job."

Another beneficiary told IANS: "Modi ji understands our struggles because he too rose from poverty. This ownership scheme is remarkable. For 50 years, I had no claim to my land, and disputes with villagers were frequent. But after receiving the ownership card, all conflicts have ended."

Rao Rajendra Singh, Member of Parliament, said: "Ownership cards not only establish rightful ownership of land but also boost confidence and morale. Beneficiaries can leverage this asset for social and economic progress."

Earlier, PM Modi, talking about the scheme, highlighted that drone surveys have been completed in nearly half of India’s six lakh villages. He noted that many beneficiaries, including small and medium farmer families, have used these legal property documents to secure bank loans and start small businesses, fostering rural entrepreneurship.

The Prime Minister underlined that marginalized communities -- Dalits, backward classes, and tribal families -- had been most affected by illegal land occupation and prolonged court disputes. With legal ownership, these families are now free from such crises.

He further estimated that the full implementation of the Svamitva Yojana across all villages could unlock economic activities worth over Rs 100 lakh crore, significantly contributing to the national economy.

PM Modi also emphasised how the Svamitva Yojana supports village development planning by providing precise maps and data, reducing inefficiencies caused by poor planning. "Our government is committed to realizing Gram Swaraj and improving village development at the grassroots," he said.

