RG Kar case: Junior doctors raise doubts on probe process

Kolkata, Jan 18 (IANS) After a special court on Saturday convicted civic volunteer Sanjay Roy for the crime of rape and murder of a woman junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF), has raised 20-point doubt on the course of investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The first point is about the recently surfaced Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) report which raised doubts on whether the seminar room from where the body of the victim doctor was recovered in the morning of August 9 last year, was the real scene of crime since as per the CSFL report there is no evidence of scuffle at the seminar room.

The second point is why the victim’s parents were initially informed by an assistant medical superintendent of the hospital that their daughter had committed suicide. WBJDF has questioned why that statement of the said assistant medical superintendent was not recorded in the single-chargesheet filed by CBI in the matter.

The third point is why CCTV footage confirming the presence of too many outsiders at the reported scene of the crime was not mentioned in the charge sheet.

The fourth point is why the victim’s parents had to register an FIR in the matter instead of R.G. Kar authorities doing so and why the cremation of the victim’s body was done in haste leaving no chance for the second post-mortem of the body.

The fifth point they have asked is since the DNA samples of the wounds on the body of the victim were not available on the nails of Sanjay Roy, how could the investigators conclude that Roy was the sole culprit in the crime of rape and murder.

The sixth point is why the swab was not collected from the sucking marks on the victim’s jaws and the investigators only relied on nipple swabs in the process of investigation.

The seventh point is why the others apart from Sanjay Roy who was present at the Chest Medicine Department of the hospital between 2.30 a.m. and 4.30 a.m. on the date of the crime were not identified during the course of the investigation.

The eighth point is considering that no fingerprint of the convict was available at the scene of the crime, the question is whether the convict conducted the crime wearing hand gloves or the investigating officials did not try to trace any fingerprint at the scene of the crime.

The ninth point is about the doubts about the orderly nature of the other items at the scene of crime including the personal belongings of the victim's woman doctor at the scene of the crime.

The 10th point is about the delay of five days between the date of collection of autopsy samples on August 9 and the day of sending the same to CFSL on August 14.

The 11th point is about the absence of details of the whereabouts of Sanjay Roy between 3.36 a.m. and 4.03 a.m. on August 9 in the investigation report.

The 12th point is that although the Bluetooth earphone used by the “sole accused” and civic volunteer Sanjay Roy was one of the important points in establishing the charge of rape and crime murder against him, there had been no mention in the CBI chargesheet on whether he was still carrying the same Bluetooth earphone while he was spotted in the CCTV camera of frequenting between ward and corridor at 4.31 a.m. on August 9.

The 13th point is why CBI ignored CFSL’s point in the report of the availability of someone else’s DNA samples at the vagina and anus of the victim.

The 14th point is a bigger social question: if a doctor is not secured at her workplace, which is a state-run hospital, then who would provide a guarantee for the safety of the patients and their family members going there?

The 15th point is why the West Bengal government is reluctant to give the clearance for a charge sheet against the former and controversial principal of R.G. Kar Sandip Ghosh in the parallel probe against him on charges of massive financial irregularities at the said hospital.

The 16th point is again specific to rape and murder crime, where the WBJDF has questioned why the mention of a wound on the ring finger: of the right hand of the victim mentioned at the inquest report was not mentioned in the subsequent post-mortem report.

The 17th point has questioned the justification of the demolition of a room adjacent to the scene of the crime on the pretext of renovation just days after the date of the crime.

The 18th point is on who organised around 1,000 miscreants who conducted vandalism at the emergency department of the hospital on midnight of August 14 last year.

The 19th point on why the CBI is failing to file a supplementary charge sheet against Sandip Ghosh and the former SHO of Tala Police station Abhijit Mondal, both being accused of charges of misleading the investigation and tampering of evidence while the initial investigation in the matter was being conducted by Kolkata Police.

The last and 20th point is a larger social question of why after 77 years of independence proper justice will be denied in this case despite there being a spontaneous movement by common people throughout the country.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.