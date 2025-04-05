Cong seeks expulsion of Maha minister over 'insensitive' remarks about farmers

Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) The Congress has accused Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate of repeatedly insulting the farmers and demanded his "immediate expulsion" from the state Cabinet.

"Baliraja (farmer) is the breadwinner of the world, but the state's Agriculture Minister, Manikrao Kokate, has become so engrossed in power that he is constantly insulting the farmers. After calling the farmers beggars, now this gentleman has insulted them once again, asking the farmers whether they should invest money after the loan waiver in agriculture or spend it on engagement and marriage ceremonies. Kokate, who insults the farmers, should be expelled from the Cabinet,” Maharashtra unit Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal said.

On the other hand, the Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Waddetiwar said that farmers have been hit by unseasonal rains in Vidarbha and Marathwada in the state. Crops like tur, grapes, onion and vegetables have been damaged.

"In such a time, instead of providing relief to the farmers, the Agriculture Minister is insensitive and making sarcastic statements about the farmers. The government has left the farmers in the lurch as these ministers feel that no one will be able to do anything to them due to majority. Let the farmers commit suicide, let them suffer losses, but the MahaYuti government has nothing to do with the common people and farmers,” he remarked.

He demanded that farmers, who were hit badly due to unseasonal rains, should be soon given financial assistance by conducting 'Panchnama'.

Sapkal further said that MahaYuti, which had promised to waive off farmers' loans after coming to power, has not yet been fulfilled.

The government said that there is no money for a loan waiver.

Against this backdrop, the Agriculture Minister's statement is insulting to farmers.

"When the government helps farmers or waives off loans, it is not doing them any favors. It is the people's money, not minister the money of Kokate's family. If the government's policies were favorable to agriculture and farmers, then why would farmers depend on government help? But the BJP-led coalition government is anti-farmer. Kokate had earlier insulted farmers by saying that even beggars do not take a single rupee, we provide insurance to farmers for one rupee. The minister has developed the disease of constantly insulting farmers. He should apologise to the farmers of the state,” said Sapkal.

He further said: "I read in the newspaper that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis advised ministers to be polite while speaking, but ministers do not even respect the Chief Minister, they just talk nonsense. Kokate is one of them, and he should stop making insensitive and insulting statements."

