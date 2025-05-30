PM Modi to release Rs 300 special coin, postage stamp on Ahilyabai in Bhopal tomorrow

Bhopal, May 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Madhya Pradesh on May 31 to participate in the concluding ceremony of the 10-day-long celebration of the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, an official statement said.

As part of the commemorative celebrations, the Prime Minister will release a postage stamp and a special Rs 300 coin, both dedicated to Ahilyabai, with the coin featuring her portrait.

Moreover, the National Devi Ahilyabai Award will be bestowed upon a distinguished woman artist for her contributions to tribal, folk, and traditional arts.

His itinerary includes participation in the 'Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Mahila Sashaktikaran Mahasammelan' in Bhopal, scheduled to commence at approximately 11.15 a.m., the statement said.

PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple developmental projects, culminating in a public address. However, meteorological reports indicate inclement weather, potentially necessitating minor adjustments to the event's timing.

In alignment with infrastructural advancements, the Prime Minister will officiate the foundation stone laying for ghat construction works worth Rs 860 crore on the Kshipra River, a crucial element in preparations for the Simhastha Mahakumbh 2028 in Ujjain.

The Prime Minister will also oversee the transfer of the first instalment for the construction of 1,271 Atal Gram Sushasan Bhawans, with an allocation exceeding Rs 480 crore. These facilities will serve as administrative hubs for gram panchayats, streamlining record-keeping, official meetings, and governance functions. The project will encompass barrages, stop dams, and vented causeways designed to regulate water flow, the statement said.

Further bolstering regional air connectivity, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Datia and Satna airports, fostering opportunities for industry, tourism, education, and healthcare in the Vindhya region, the statement said.

Keeping with his commitment to urban transport enhancement, PM Modi will also virtually inaugurate the Indore Metro rail project. With the inauguration, passenger services will commence on the Super Priority Corridor of the Yellow Line of the Indore Metro, promising reduced congestion, lower pollution levels, and a comfortable commute for travellers.

To mark the occasion, as many as 2,00,000 women from 16 districts within a 500-km radius of Bhopal have been invited to the Maha Sammelan (mega congregation).

However, the Meteorological Department has issued a cautionary alert regarding potential storms and light rainfall on Saturday, attributed to cyclonic circulation and an active trough.

The programme will witness a distinguished assembly of leaders, with Governor Mangu Bhai Patel, CM Dr. Mohan Yadav, Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla, Jagdish Devda and Cabinet Minister Prahlad Patel sharing the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Jamburi Maidan at Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited.

Furthermore, state ministers Sampatiya Uike, Nirmala Bhuria, Pratima Bagri, Radha Singh, and Mayor Malti Rai will also share the podium with Prime Minister Modi, with Minister Krishna Gaur conducting the event.

“This 10-day grand celebration embodies the legacy of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, reaffirming her contributions to governance, women’s empowerment, and cultural enrichment,” Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has said.

