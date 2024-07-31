Plane crash kills pilot in Netherlands

The Hague, July 31 (IANS) A small plane crashed on the highway on Wednesday afternoon near Sint-Willebrord, a village in the southern Dutch province of North Brabant, resulting in the death of the pilot.

The crash occurred around noon local time. The pilot, the only person on board, died at the scene, according to the safety authority in the region.

According to Dutch media, the aircraft was likely a small single-engine plane, and it crashed en route from Breda to Roosendaal. A large plume of smoke from the crash site was visible for miles.

Photos published by local media show firefighters working to extinguish the flames engulfing the plane's wreckage, Xinhua news agency repored.

The highway has been closed in both directions due to debris scattered across the road. The cause of the crash remains unclear as emergency services continue their investigation at the scene.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.