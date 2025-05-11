People stranded in border states reach Telangana Bhavan in Delhi

Hyderabad, May 11 (IANS) Students and other citizens of Telangana living in border states are reaching Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi in large numbers in view of the prevailing situation in those states, officials said on Sunday.

So far, 86 people from Telangana have reached Telangana Bhavan. Of them, 26 have been sent to their home towns.

Officials at Telangana Bhavan made arrangements to enable these people to reach their respective destinations.

Telangana’s Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal said another 100 people are expected to reach Telangana Bhavan later in the day. Officials were making all arrangements for them. The Resident Commissioner personally supervised the arrangements for the stay and transport.

He, along with other officials, reviewed the arrangements for the accommodation, food, education, and transport. Gaurav Uppal issued necessary directions to the officials.

The Resident Commissioner told them to provide all facilities to those arriving at Telangana Bhavan and who want to travel to Telangana.

Earlier, the state government announced that it had set up a control room at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi to provide total assistance to all citizens belonging to the state.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that free food, free stay, along with a medical camp, and support for transport were being provided. Several students from universities in Jammu, Punjab and other northern states reached Telangana Bhavan and were given all the help to stay and finally travel to Hyderabad safely.

The control room has been set up to provide timely assistance, information, and support to residents of Telangana who are currently residing in the border states.

The commissioner has requested that all concerned take note of the contact details and may reach out whenever required.

The following are contact details:

Landline: 011-23380556, Vandhana, Private Secretary to the Resident Commissioner and Liaison Head, Mobile: 9871999044, Haider Ali Naqvi, Personal Assistant to the Resident Commissioner, Mobile: 9971387500, G. Rakshith Naik, Liaison Officer, Mobile: 9643723157, CH. Chakravarthy, Public Relation Officer, Mobile: 9949351270.

