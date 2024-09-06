People ready to write new story through ballots, says Punjab CM at Haryana rally

Chandigarh, Sep 6 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said the people of Haryana were ready to write a new story through ballots by presenting the AAP's report card of the achievements of the government in Punjab and Delhi.

"The mothers and sisters who came to the rally know how expensive it has become to light a stove today. They know the price of everything from salt and pepper to gas cylinders. Khanauri starts from here after Narwana," he said in an election meeting in Kalayat town in Kaithal district.

“Haryana and Punjab have common problems. The people of Punjab also gave many opportunities to the Akali Dal, the BJP and the Congress, and the people of Haryana also gave them opportunities," he said.

"The same thing happened with Haryana which happened with Punjab. They filled their houses, they never thought about the public except their relatives. I am standing in front of you after winning 92 seats out of 117," he added.

Mann said they keep saying in Punjab not to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), "they are new, they do not have experience. I said, we are new, we will do something new. We have the experience of building schools and hospitals and providing free electricity and water. We have the experience of providing 43,000 jobs in two years, but we do not have the experience of looting people. The work done by Arvind Kejriwal on education and health in Delhi is famous all over the world".

He said on one side of Haryana there is Delhi and on the other side there is Punjab.

"You should call and ask, 90 per cent of the houses in both places have zero electricity bill, wonderful hospitals are being built where everything is free. If facilities can be found in Delhi and Punjab, then why are the people of Haryana stuck in between," he emphasised.

It has been 78 years since the country got Independence but till date, the problems of the villages have not been resolved.

Haryana will go to the polls for the 90-member Assembly on October 5.

