People opposing Bihar voter list revision are with illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas: RP Singh

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) BJP national spokesperson RP Singh on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Congress and the opposition for opposing the Election Commission’s directive for a special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, to be carried out over a month.

“It is a routine activity carried out by the election commission whenever there is an election. The same is being carried out in Bihar, and after that, the same directive would be carried out for West Bengal or Uttar Pradesh assembly elections,” Singh told IANS.

On Pappu Yadav‘s call for a Bihar bandh on 9 July 2025 in protest against this process, the BJP leader said that if there are any mistakes, the Commission is looking into them; however, the opposition is creating unnecessary chaos.

“The opposition is doing drama for political mileage. They can block roads, call for protests, but the people of Bihar are smart and won’t be fooled. Whoever is opposing this is in support of illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas who were being used as a vote bank,” Singh added.

On Saturday, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) decision to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in the poll-bound state.

The petition alleges that the ECI’s move is arbitrary and could potentially disenfranchise millions of voters.

Although the poll panel has defended their move but the opposition has been criticising the poll panel for working at the behest of the BJP.

The BJP has defended the poll panel’s directive, but the issue has now snowballed into a political controversy and has been taken to the Supreme Court.

With the filing of this petition by ADR, it seems that the issue is likely to intensify in the coming days.

