People of Maharashtra, Jharkhand will expose Cong & choose NDA govt: BJP

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) As the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the Assembly polls dates of Maharashtra and Jharkhand, BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said that the people will expose Congress and choose the NDA government in both the states.

"The elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand will make it clear that they don't want Congress in these states as they did in Haryana. The people exposed the politics based on hatred, lies and anti-national elements. In the same way, they will not accept anti-national politics in the states this time too," Pradeep Bhandari told IANS.

BJP leader claimed that the people will choose the NDA government in the state.

"The people of Maharashtra and Jharkhand will also choose the NDA model of development led by PM Modi. There will be a pro-incumbency vote in Maharashtra where the NDA government will come to power," he asserted.

He further asserted the reasons why people will choose BJP over the Congress. "Under the leadership of PM Modi, we have improved the lives of 2 Crore women under the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana.' We have spent more on building infrastructure and contributed more to the development than any other parties in Maharashtra," he stated.

Bhandari further claimed that the people of Jharkhand are not satisfied with Chief Minister Hemant Soren's governance.

"The people will choose the BJP government and they will end the 'anti-tribal' government led by Chief Minister Soren," he concluded.

The ECI on Tuesday announced the dates for the upcoming Legislative Assembly Election in the states of Maharashtra and Jharkhand. While Maharashtra will go into polls in a single phase, Jharkhand will have a two-phase poll process, with the results set to be announced on November 23.

The Maharashtra will go to polls on November 20 with the last date of securing nominations being October 29.

Meanwhile, the voters in Jharkhand will cast their votes on November 13 and November 20. The last of securing nomination or the first phase is October 25 while for the latter it is October 29.

