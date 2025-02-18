‘Pehechan Kaun’: Shefali Shah laughs off her Mahakumbh shots with no regrets

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Veteran actress Shefali Shah recently shared a humorous take on her Mahakumbh experience, reflecting on the less-than-perfect photos she captured during the spiritual journey.

Despite the blurry, poorly lit images that left her barely recognizable, Shefali laughed off the "Pehechan Kaun" moments and emphasized that while the photos may not be ideal, the experience itself was priceless and beyond words. On Tuesday, the 'Darlings' actress took to her Instagram handle to express her thoughts, highlighting how, despite the perfect "water" moments she witnessed, the photographs she took failed to do justice to the profound experience.

In her post, Shefali also recalled how, for the first time, she witnessed so many people stepping out of the water looking flawless, comparing it to characters like Elisa from “The Shape of Water” and Ronal (Kate Winslet) from “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

Sharing her images, Shah wrote, “The most exotic anyone looked underwater was Elisa from The Shape of Water or Ronal (Kate Winslet) from Avatar: The Way of Water. Until now! I haven’t seen soooo many people dunk into water and come out looking perfect in my entire life as I have in the last month, thanks to the Kumbh Mela. Of course, a magnificent experience like this warrants spectacular pictures.”

The 'Jalsa' actress added, “My photos? Well… bad lighting, no clarity, blurry images, and no face visible to prove that it was actually me. No filter or Photoshop can salvage these photos. Nada! I won the bumper draw for the most “Pehechan Kaun” pictures. Do I regret it? No. Because I may not have photos, but I have an unparalleled experience. A photograph or a paragraph is too frugal to even dare to encapsulate the Mahakumbh. It’s infinite, and that’s how it will be for me forever. #Mahakumbh #familytime #explore #shetravels #sheexplores #kumbhmela.”

On the professional front, Shefali Shah began her journey in Hindi cinema in 1995 with a small role in “Rangeela.” She went on to feature in notable films such as “Satya,” “Mohabbatein,” “Waqt: The Race Against Time,” “Gandhi, My Father,” “Commando 2: The Black Money Trail,” “Jalsa,” “Darlings,” and “Three of Us.”

