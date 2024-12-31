Patna district admin gears up for New Year celebrations with tight security in place

Patna, Dec 31 (IANS) The Patna district administration has implemented comprehensive security measures ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations to ensure public safety.

District Magistrate Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh has directed officials to exercise heightened vigilance during the festivities.

He has deployed adequate magistrates and police officers across the district.

Quick Response Teams (QRT) and Special Mobile Teams have been instructed to remain on high alert.

Special attention is being given to Patna Marine Drive, with strict action planned against reckless driving, especially by bikers.

Besides Marine Drive, Patna Police has also instructed every police station to ensure complete security in all parks, restaurants and areas around water bodies.

The operation of motorboats and other boats in the Ganga and other rivers like Punpun will be completely prohibited from the evening of December 31 to 6 P.M. on January 1.

Violators of this prohibition will face strict action.

“River patrolling teams have been stationed along the Ganga riverbanks to enforce the boating restrictions and ensure safety. The administration has taken proactive measures with an aim to create a secure environment for the public to celebrate the New Year responsibly,” Singh said.

All CCTVs will be actively monitored by police personnel in the control room.

Makeshift police barricades will also be put in place at different locations to ensure safety and security.

“During the period, the violators of traffic rules, especially bikers, will face immediate challans based on CCTV evidence,” he said.

The Patna traffic police will pay special attention to bikers, ensuring that they comply with safety and traffic norms.

“We have urged residents to celebrate responsibly, maintaining peace and order in the city,” Singh said.

These measures are part of an effort to promote safety and discipline during the festivities and prevent any untoward incidents.

