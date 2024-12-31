'Green Army' of Varanasi: A team of 20 women take on social evils, thanks PM Modi for empowering

Varanasi, Dec 31 (IANS) A group of 20 resilient women, dubbed as the 'Green Army', hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Deora village near Varanasi, are on a mission to eradicate social evils from the society. They have been running a highly successful campaign against alcohol abuse, child marriage and dowry in the village and also getting admiration for their social work.

The 'Green Army' recently received an inspiring letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which they say has fueled their determination to keep pushing forward.

Nirmala Devi, a key member of the Green Army, sharing her heartwarming journey told IANS, "We are a team of 20 women, working relentlessly for over 10 years to eradicate social evils like drugs and any form of addiction in our village. We are committed to making our village 'Nasha Mukht' (free from intoxication). Our efforts have resulted in sending several offenders to prison, and we are proud of our achievements."

Nirmala further said that the Green Army’s mission isn’t just limited to combating substance abuse.

"We are also working on issues like child marriage and dowry, which have plagued our society for generations. We are here to bring change, and the letter from PM Modi has inspired all of us to continue our fight."

Prem Kumari, another member of the group, shared the transformative impact of their work.

"When I first joined the Green Army, I wasn’t even allowed to step outside my house. Now, I feel free, empowered, and more determined to fight for my community. Although we face challenges, especially when trying to convince those who resist change, we know that with the administration's help and our growing support, we will overcome them," she said.

Manju, another Green Army member, echoed similar sentiments: "We have faced many obstacles in our journey, but our resolve has only grown stronger. Our fight against 'Nasha' and child marriage continues, and PM Modi’s support has been crucial in boosting our morale."

The Green Army’s success is not just in their activism but in their unity and empowerment.

Ravi Mishra, President of HOPE Welfare Trust, explained the origins of the Green Army, stating, "We saw the struggles of women in rural areas and decided to take action. We established the Green Army to empower women and eliminate social evils such as superstition and intoxication. These women have undergone two months of training, and their work is making a real difference."

The Green Army’s journey began with a unique initiative: a shoe-making factory in Deora. The first slippers produced were not sold but instead sent as a symbol of their determination to the Prime Minister. In a heartwarming turn of events, the Prime Minister acknowledged their efforts by sending a letter of appreciation.

As Nirmala Devi shared the letter with the media, her joy was palpable.

"It felt as though PM Modi was here with us, standing alongside us. We are overwhelmed by his support," she said, her eyes shining with pride.

The story of the Green Army and their wide array of social work was also showcased in a video, shared by the Modi Archive.

