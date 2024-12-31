Commuters to pay Rs 10 surcharge to avail last train of Kolkata Metro from Jan 1

Kolkata, Dec 31 (IANS) Commuters availing the special 'last train' along Metro Railway's busiest North-South Corridor (or Blue Line) in Kolkata will have to pay a surcharge of Rs 10 from Wednesday (January 1, 2025). This was announced by Metro Railway, Kolkata, on Tuesday.

The surcharge is due to poor occupancy which is insufficient to make up even part of the costs involved in running the additional pair of trains.

Metro had always been reluctant to run late-night services beyond the 9:40 p.m. cutoff (from either end), save on special days like the Pujas or day-night cricket matches at Eden Gardens. In May 2024, after hearing a Public Interest Litigation, the Calcutta High Court asked Metro authorities to consider running a late-night service. Metro responded accordingly and from May 24, a pair of trains started at 11 p.m. from New Garia and Dum Dum.

"There was hardly any patronage. On most days, there would be less than 10 passengers on each train. From June 24, we rescheduled the last trains to 10:40 p.m. Even then, there are few passengers. Passenger fares are heavily subsidised in Metro Railway, Kolkata. As a result, we operate at a huge deficit with a large operating ratio. After all, Metro Railway has limited sources of earnings as it doesn't carry freight. Finally, a decision was taken to impose a surcharge of Rs 10 for people availing the last train. This was to come into effect from December, but was kept in abeyance due to various reasons," a senior Metro Railway official said.

One of the reasons was objections from various organisations, including the Association for the Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR), which even threatened an agitation if the surcharge was imposed. Metro countered that it costs over Rs 70,000 to operate a pair of trains and this would only add to the losses unless there is adequate patronage.

"Being a government organisation, we wouldn't have bothered about the losses, had there been a large number of passengers benefitting from the services. This isn't the case. It is not justified to incur such losses, just for a handful of people. Hence, a decision was taken to impose the surcharge. It will now come into effect from January 1, 2025," the official added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.