Parliamentary democracy thrives on respect for all organs of state: Delhi Assembly Speaker

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Friday that the strength of parliamentary democracy lies in respecting the distinct roles and privileges of each organ of the state.

Addressing a group of law interns at Conference Hall in Assembly premises, Gupta said: “Institutional harmony is maintained when no organ encroaches upon the domain of another, and this balance forms the cornerstone of democratic governance."

The interns, drawn from leading law schools across India, are part of an educational programme organised by the Bureau of Legislative Research.

Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht was also present on the occasion.

Gupta also outlined the evolution of Delhi’s legislature, beginning with the formation of the Assembly on March 17, 1952, under the Government of Part C States Act, 1951.

He highlighted the recommendations of the Balakrishnan Committee (Sarkaria Committee), constituted in 1987, which advocated for the restoration of an elected legislature for Delhi.

These recommendations culminated in the Constitution (69th Amendment) Act, 1991, inserting Articles 239AA and 239AB, and re-establishing the Legislative Assembly.

He concluded by stating that effective legislation must be rooted in sustained public engagement and responsive governance.

Earlier in the day, the Speaker announced the formation of Special Committees for welfare of senior citizens and five other House panels, taking up the number such bodies to 35.

The new panels announced on by Gupta include those focused on critical areas such as the welfare of senior citizens, peace and harmony, and the welfare of transgenders and persons with disabilities, among others.

These Special Committees have been constituted to strengthen institutional mechanisms and ensure focused attention on the concerns of marginalised and underrepresented communities, said an official of the Assembly Secretariat.

The formation of 35 House Committees has taken place in four phases — 11 committees were formed in the first phase, seven in the second, 11 in the third, and the latest six in the fourth phase.

Gupta stated that the addition of these new Committees reinforces the Assembly's commitment to responsive and equitable legislation.

