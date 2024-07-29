Paris Olympics: Manu-Sarabjot aim for bronze on Day 4 of competitions (Full Schedule)

Paris, July 29 (IANS) Shooter Manu Bhaker will take aim along with her partner Sarabjot Singh in the hunt for India's second medal in the Paris Olympics when they meet a South Korean pair in the bronze-medal match in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at Chateauroux on Tuesday.

Pistol ace Manu and Sarabjot reached the final by finishing third in the qualifying stage on Monday and will meet Lee Won-Ho and Oh Ye-Jin at 1:00 pm IST on Tuesday.

Manu is hoping to become the first Indian sportsperson to win two medals in the same Olympic Games edition in over 100 years of India's participation in the quadrennial extravaganza. On Sunday, Manu became the first woman shooter from India to win a medal in the Olympic Games when she bagged a bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol event.

Trap shooter Prithviraj Tondaiman will be taking the field on the second day of the Men's Trap qualification rounds on Tuesday, which will be held from 12:30 pm.

Women shotgunners, Shreyasi Singh, the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist, and Rajeshwari Singh, who bagged the quota in trap, will start their campaign in the two-day qualifying round at 12:30 pm.

While Manu and Sarabjot will be aiming for a medal, rower Balraj Panwar will be attempting to make it to the semifinals in the Men's Single Sculls via quarterfinal 4 at the Nautical St – Flat Water course at 2:10 pm. Balraj has made it to the last-eight stage after finishing second in the repechage rounds.

After making a comeback to hold 2016 Games winner Argentina to a 1-1 draw, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallists Indian men's hockey team will take on bottom-placed Ireland in a Pool B encounter at 4:45 pm, hoping to beat the minnows and maintain their chances of making it to the quarterfinals.

After their disappointing show in the team competitions, India's men and women archers will attempt for better results in the individual competitions with all six figuring in the first round of individual competitions starting from 5:14 pm.

India's full schedule for July 30 (all times IST):

Shooting, Chatearoux

Trap Men’s qualification – Day 2, Prithviraj Tondaiman, 12:30 pm.

Women’s Trap qualification – Day 1, Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari, 12:30 PM.

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team, Bronze medal match, Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh vs Lee Won-Ho and Oh Ye-Jin (Korea), 1:00 pm.

Rowing, Nautical St – Flat Water

Men’s Single Sculls quarterfinal 4, Balraj Panwar, 2:10 pm.

Hockey, Yves-du-Manoir Stadium

Men’s Pool B: India vs Ireland, 4:45 pm.

Archery

Women’s Individual, First round: Ankita Bhakat vs. Wiloeta Myszor (Poland), 5:14 pm; Bhajan Kaur vs Syfia Kamal (Indonesia) 5:27 pm.

Men’s Individual, First round: B Dhiraj vs Adam Li (Czechia), 10:46 pm

Badminton, La Chapelle Arena

Men’s Doubles Group C: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Adrianto (Indonesia), 5:30 pm.

Boxing, North Paris Arena

Men’s 51kg class pre-quarterfinals: Amit Panghal vs Patrick Chinyemba (Zambia), 7:16 pm.

Women’s 57kg class, second round: Jaismine vs Nesthy Petcio (Philippines), 9:24 pm.

Women’s 54kg class, pre-quarterfinals: Preeti vs Yeni Marcela Arias Castaneda (Colombia), 1:22 am (July 31).

