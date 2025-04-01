Pakistan to begin deportation of Afghan refugees as deadline ends

Islamabad, April 1 (IANS) Pakistan will begin deportation of Afghan refugees from Tuesday as the deadline for voluntary return ended on March 31.

A report published in state-run Radio Pakistan said that “strict legal action would be initiated against the concerned individuals” since the specified date has passed.

The report also stated that so far, 878,972 Afghan refugees have voluntarily returned to Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the Afghan Taliban government called upon Islamabad not to start the deportation of Afghan nationals. Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, Afghanistan’s Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, has urged neighboring countries, Pakistan and Iran, to halt these deportations and allow Afghans to return home voluntarily.

“He emphasised the importance of humane treatment for refugees, especially in light of reports of mistreatment of Afghans by border nations, including instances where individuals holding legal visas were also deported,” Afghan government-run Bakhtar News Agency reported.

A day before, the Pakistan law enforcement agencies in Islamabad and Rawalpindi were ordered to arrest and deport Afghan refugees as the government’s deadline for Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders to leave the country ended on Monday.

The Rawalpindi Police chief has directed the superintendents of the Rawal, Potohar, and Saddar divisions to take legal action against illegal Afghan nationals residing or working in the district, Pakistan's leading newspaper Dawn reported, quoting sources.

“We have received directions that all Afghan nationals holding ACC cards must be expelled from Rawalpindi and Islamabad,” a police official told Dawn.

Additionally, the directives state that Afghans holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards who are residing in the twin cities have to leave Pakistan in line with the government policy. The deadline set for PoR cardholders to leave the country is June 30, 2025.

Pakistan’s deportation policy has come under scrutiny with several international organisations condemning the act. They have raised concern over the grave risks faced by the refugees upon their return amid uncertainties in Afghanistan.

Earlier, US-based advocacy group Human Rights Watch slammed Pakistan for the “forced” deportation of Afghan refugees.

“Pakistani officials should immediately stop coercing Afghans to return home and give those facing expulsion the opportunity to seek protection,” said Elaine Pearson, Asia Director at the Human Rights Watch.

