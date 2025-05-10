Pak tested our air defence, we proved ourselves highly effective: Military experts on India’s decisive response to cross-border aggression

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) In the wake of escalation in cross-border skirmishes, senior Indian Defence experts have shed light on Pakistan’s increasingly aggressive drone warfare tactics, revealing the full scale of recent attacks and India’s decisive response.

Defence expert and retired Navy officer, Commodore G.J. Singh stated, “If we talk about one aspect, after the escalation, we slowly started climbing up, going higher. Initially, Pakistan deployed many low-cost drones, but they mixed them with some sophisticated ones. It is also believed that Pakistan tried to test our air defense system to see how capable we are in intercepting their drones."

"They tested this along various borders, including the Punjab border and Rajouri, and we proved ourselves to be highly effective. We successfully shot down all of them. However, we realised that the low-cost drones they are sending can be dealt with not through our missile systems, but through lower-cost alternatives,” he added.

Echoing these concerns, retired Group Captain D.K. Pandey revealed the extent of the most recent assault.

“Reports are coming in that Pakistan carried out a drone attack on 26 locations in India. The main targets were military bases, air bases, and some residential areas, with reports of some damage and casualties. However, every drone was neutralised. One drone fell and caught fire, causing some damage. Afterwards, India analysed the situation and found that Pakistan is conducting drone operations under the cover of civilian airliners. This means that Pakistan is using international air traffic routes for drone attacks, so if India retaliates and targets these flights, it could become an international issue,” he said.

During a high-level briefing led by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, accompanied by Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, it was revealed that Indian forces struck at least eight strategic military targets inside Pakistan on Friday night.

The targeted strikes reportedly hit six Pakistani military bases, one radar installation, and one aviation base, causing significant damage. The operation was carried out with minimal collateral impact, underscoring India’s growing strategic and technological edge in aerial and unmanned combat systems.

The government emphasised that the strikes were measured, precise, and limited to military targets, reinforcing India’s commitment to regional stability even as it defends its sovereign territory.

