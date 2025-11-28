Tere Ishk Mein OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Dhanush Film Online

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s much talked-about romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein released in theatres on November 28, 2025, and fans have already begun asking when the film will drop on OTT. With strong buzz around its emotional storyline and the lead pair’s chemistry, the film is expected to draw an even larger digital audience once it hits streaming.

The OTT rights for Tere Ishk Mein have been acquired by Netflix. While an exact digital premiere date has not yet been announced, industry trackers indicate that the film is likely to arrive on the platform four to eight weeks after its theatrical run. If that timeline holds, viewers can expect the movie to begin streaming around late January 2026.

The film has been praised for its intense narrative structure. The first half is said to be light, fun and highly relatable, while the second half shifts into a deep, emotional love saga. With director Aanand L Raai bringing his signature flair for layered romance and strong performances by both leads, the film is set to benefit further from its OTT reach.

For fans who missed out on the theatrical release or want to revisit the drama, the Netflix premiere of Tere Ishk Mein is just a few weeks away. An official announcement from the platform is expected soon.