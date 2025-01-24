Ordnance factory blast: Rajnath Singh condoles death of workers

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday condoled the death of workers in a blast at the Ordnance Factory at Bhandara, Maharashtra. At least eight people died and seven others were injured in the explosion.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in a media event in Nagpur said that eight people died in the explosion.

Expressing grief and praying for the speedy recovery of the injured, Rajnath Singh wrote on X, "Deeply saddened to know about the blast ot (at) Ordnance Factory at Bhandara, Maharashtra. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured."

The rescue teams were deployed at the site and all efforts were being made to provide assistance to those affected.

The blast occurred in the LTP section of the factory around 10.30 a.m., District Collector Sanjay Kolte had said earlier. The blast led to the roof collapse and trapped over a dozen workers. In the initial efforts, three were rescued alive and one was found dead. An excavator was used to remove the debris, said the senior official.

The blast was of such an intensity that it was heard from 5 km away. A thick smoke was seen from the factory in a video captured from a distance.

In an earlier post on X, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the SDRF and Nagpur Municipal Corporation team was deployed for the rescue operation. The district administration was also coordinating with multiple teams.

The CM, who is returning from the World Economic Forum summit held at Davos, said in the earlier post on X, “Medical assistance teams are ready too. As per the information received till now, one worker unfortunately lost his life. My condolences to his family. We stand with the family in this tough time. There is a news of incident where 13-14 workers are trapped due roof collapse caused by an explosion at the ordnance factory in Bhandara district. 5 workers have been safely rescued. Bhandara Collector and SP are at the site and ensuring immediate rescue measures and all required support. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured.”

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the explosion in the ordnance factory in the Bhandara district was unfortunate. “13 to 14 workers are trapped due to the roof collapse and efforts are underway to safely evacuate them. Five people have been safely evacuated and rescue operations have been started on a war footing through the rescue teams of NDRF and SDRF. Information is being sought from the district administration in this regard. I express my condolences to the family of the worker who died in the accident,” he said

Confirming the deaths in the incident, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "Preliminary reports say that eight people had been killed and seven others were injured in the blast." He said this while addressing a press Conference organised by the Association for Industrial Development in Nagpur. Halting the media event, the Minister paid condolences and offered a minute silence in respect.

"There has been an accident of blast at Ordnance factory Bhandara today morning. The rescue & medical teams are deployed for survivors and rescue is underway," authorities have said in a statement.

The eyewitnesses said that the blast was severe and huge and that its sound was heard in several kilometres range. They pointed out that the number of deaths may increase as the rescue teams were already conducting the operation.

More details were awaited.

