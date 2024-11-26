Ongoing fight is between protectors and enemies of Constitution: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Nov 26 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Tuesday that the ongoing fight in the country is between the protectors and enemies of the Constitution of India.

He also stated that the caste census across the country will be the third social justice movement to be undertaken under the auspices of the Congress party.

He was addressing the Samvidhan Raksha Abhiyan meeting organised by the Congress party at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium on the occasion of Constitution Day.

“We should remember that the ongoing fight is between the protectors of the Constitution and the enemies of the Constitution. The Mahatma Gandhi family is fighting to protect the Constitution and the Modi family (Sangh family) is trying to change the Constitution, “a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) here quoted him as saying.

The Chief Minister alleged that the Constitution has been in danger in the country for the past 10 years and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a nationwide movement to protect the Constitution. The CM pointed out that people gave only 240 seats when Modi asked for 400 seats because people rallied behind the movement launched by Rahul Gandhi.

He claimed that people defeated Modi in the country and the results of the Wayanad and Nanded Lok Sabha by-elections are proof of that. BJP alliance won in Maharashtra and the Congress alliance clinched victory in Jharkhand. He observed that the fight to protect the Constitution is not limited to Rahul Gandhi alone, calling upon the people to join the movement.

Revanth Reddy asserted that the caste census would be the third social justice movement under the auspices of the Congress party. “The first phase of social justice was achieved by introducing reservation for SC and ST communities and nationalisation of banks during Nehru and Indira Gandhi’s regimes,” he said.

The Congress leader said social justice 2.0 was achieved when the voting age was reduced to 18 years and the Mandal Commission recommendations were implemented during Rajiv Gandhi’s tenure.

He stated that social justice 3.0 began by launching the caste census under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. Following their footsteps, the Telangana Government launched social, economic and caste surveys. He mentioned that 92 per cent of the survey has already been completed.

He declared that once the caste survey is completed in Telangana, the state government will move forward in the third great war for social justice. He opined that the principle of ‘Jitani Bhagi Dari.. Utani Hisse Dari’ should be strictly implemented.

