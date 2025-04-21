K'taka BJP team meets Speaker; demands revocation of 18 MLAs' suspension

Bengaluru, April 21 (IANS) A Karnataka BJP delegation met Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader at his office in Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru, on Monday and submitted a memorandum requesting the revocation of the suspension of 18 BJP MLAs.

On March 21, in a major development, 18 BJP MLAs were suspended for six months from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly with immediate effect on charges of showing disrespect to the Speaker’s Chair and throwing torn copies of a Bill at him.

The suspension came following the disruption of the proceedings while staging a protest in the Well of the House while demanding a judicial or CBI probe into the alleged honey trap attempt involving Minister for Cooperation, K.N. Rajanna.

All 18 MLAs were lifted out by marshals after continued disruptions and repeated adjournments of the House.

Speaking to reporters after submitting the memorandum, Leader of the Opposition (LoP), R. Ashoka said, “We met the Speaker and submitted our plea. The incident that occurred inside the Legislative Assembly should have remained within the House. The formation of committees and the six-month suspension of BJP MLAs is not a fair measure.”

He added that this was not an isolated incident. “Hundreds of similar incidents have occurred in the past. It’s not that the BJP intended to insult the Speaker’s Chair. We were protesting as a party over the CD issue. We clarified that the protest was a party stance and that there was no intention to go against the Speaker,” Ashoka said.

LoP Ashoka further stated that the Speaker responded respectfully, saying he would examine the matter and give his opinion after discussing it with the Law Minister.

The Speaker also said he wanted the Assembly session to proceed smoothly and would consult the government before making a final decision. “His response was positive,” Ashoka said.

Commenting on the murder of former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash, LoP Ashoka remarked, “Karnataka has witnessed murders and rapes. The law and order system has collapsed. Now, even police officers are not safe. Regardless of the reason behind the murder, the incident has made national headlines.”

He called on the government to take appropriate action. “The government should not make irresponsible statements. There is no longer any fear of the police or fear of consequences for criminal activities in Karnataka. Criminals feel they can act with impunity. This mindset is leading to such incidents,” he opined.

Ashoka emphasised the need for the police department to function effectively. “People are clueless about who is running the police department. This incident raises the question of whether the government is even alive,” he claimed.

Former DGP Om Prakash was found brutally murdered at his residence on Sunday. Police have filed an FIR against the former DGP’s wife and daughter and are currently investigating the case.

