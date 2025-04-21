J&K flash flood: Farooq Abdullah seeks relocation of families from Ramban

Jammu, April 21 (IANS) Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and president of the ruling National Conference (NC) Dr Farooq Abdullah, on Monday, sought relocation and rehabilitation of the families affected by the flash floods in Ramban district.

Dr Abdullah called the Ramban flash floods ‘a national disaster’. He called upon the Centre to step in and provide immediate assistance to the affected people.

The landslide-hit Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained closed for the second consecutive day, with a senior National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) official saying the road clearance operation, underway at 20 locations, was likely to take about six days.

Hundreds of vehicles were left stranded on the strategic nearly 300-kilometre highway after Sunday's heavy rainfall and cloudbursts triggered flash floods, landslides and mudslides in the district.

Three people, including two minor siblings, were killed, and more than 100 people were rescued as the flash floods caused massive damage to infrastructure, including roads and residential buildings.

A number of vehicles were also buried under the debris.

"This is a very big disaster. It is actually a national disaster. Entire villages have been affected. Three people have died, and we are still uncertain about the full extent of the damage. I hope the Government of India and the Prime Minister will provide maximum assistance and support to these people,” Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of a function.

The former chief minister said another cloudburst had occurred at a separate location, in which two more persons were killed.

"These are major natural disasters. We need to act urgently and put measures in place to prevent their recurrence,” he said.

Calling for better water management systems, Abdullah laid stress on the need for repairing canals to ensure proper flow and reduce the risk of future disasters.

"We need to fix the canals so that the water flows directly and doesn't scatter. The entire mountain has collapsed. People can no longer live there, they must be relocated and resettled in safer areas. Everyone needs to step in, whether it is the central or the state government. This is the time to act and save lives."

Abdullah highlighted the fragile condition of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the only essential supply road to the landlocked Valley.

"It has been badly affected. If the train had been operational, people could have used it and been safe. Unfortunately, the weather was so bad that even the prime minister could not come (for its inauguration)”, he said.

Underscoring the urgent need for alternative connectivity, Abdullah said, "The burden on Mughal Road has increased, and people are being stopped at Sundarbani (Rajouri) and released in phases. We have only one road, it has become a path of destruction."

The Mughal Road connects the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch in the Jammu region with the Valley.

He said more tunnels should be built to avoid disasters. A tunnel on the Mughal Road is also essential,” he said.

