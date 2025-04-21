MP doctor, Red Cross employee dismissed for assaulting elderly man

Bhopal, April 21 (IANS) In the distressing case of “misconduct” at Chhatarpur District Hospital, Dr Rajesh Kumar Mishra and Red Cross employee Raghavendra Khare have been terminated from their services for their involvement in assaulting and forcibly dragging an elderly man from the hospital premises.

Their actions, captured in a viral video on April 17, have drawn widespread condemnation, leading to strict disciplinary measures.

Dr Mishra, an orthopaedic surgeon, was employed under the National Health Mission on a contractual basis, while Raghvendra Khare was an Indian Red Cross Society, Chhatarpur, employee. The incident involved a 77-year-old man, Udhavlal Joshi, who was waiting in a queue with his wife, a patient suffering from some ailments.

A disagreement reportedly arose when Joshi questioned Dr Mishra about his delayed arrival, leading to the incident.

An FIR has been filed against both accused at Kotwali police station on Sunday.

The Civil Surgeon of the hospital, Dr G.L. Ahirwar, has also been suspended for his failure to address the matter adequately.

Dr Mishra, an orthopaedic surgeon employed under the National Health Mission on a contractual basis, was captured in a viral video engaging in “the misconduct”.

The video prompted District Collector Parth Jaiswal to recommend strict disciplinary action against Dr Mishra.

Collector Jaiswal had earlier issued a notice to Dr Ahirwar, instructing him to investigate the incident. However, Dr Ahirwar's lack of initiative led to a show-cause notice and subsequent suspension after his explanation was “deemed unsatisfactory”.

The Collector emphasised that the video provided clear evidence of Dr Mishra's actions, which included physically assaulting and forcibly removing Joshi from the hospital premises.

Mission Director Dr Saloni Sidana also issued a notice to Dr Mishra, demanding a response within 24 hours and warning of termination for “the grave misconduct”.

Dr Mishra's reply was found “unsatisfactory”, resulting in his dismissal.

Meanwhile, Chhatarpur Police have registered cases against both Mishra and Khare under Sections 115(2), 296(3)(5), and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita. It has been reported that doctors at the hospital marked their protest against the termination of Dr Mishra and the suspension of Dr Ahirwar by wearing black strips while attending their duties on Monday.

