Pope Francis’ final message: Ceasefire in Gaza, Peace in Ukraine

“Christ is risen!” — With these triumphant words, Pope Francis delivered what would become his final Easter address. His message was not just a celebration of resurrection, but a solemn call to a world still haunted by war, violence, and division.

“Love has triumphed over hatred, light over darkness, and truth over falsehood,” he declared, urging the faithful to be “pilgrims of hope” in a time where despair too often takes hold.

From the Holy Land to Ukraine, from Myanmar to the Congo, Pope Francis named each region and grieved over the devastation caused by war and injustice. He appealed for a ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages, and aid for its suffering people. He called for lasting peace in Ukraine, where war has left cities shattered and spirits weary.

Pope Francis urged for reconciliation in Armenia and Azerbaijan, and a final peace in the South Caucasus. He called for stability and protection for Christians in Syria, Lebanon, and throughout the Middle East. He prayed that the people of Myanmar, especially those affected by both conflict and the devastating earthquake, remain hopeful.

“There can be no peace without freedom,” he said. “Freedom of religion, of thought, of expression... and true disarmament.”

In his appeal to political leaders, he said, “Do not yield to the logic of fear. Use resources to help the needy, fight hunger, and promote development.”

He emphasized that the true weapons of peace are compassion, justice, and shared humanity — not arms or isolation.

In closing, Pope Francis reminded the world that Easter is more than tradition — it is a testament to life over death, hope over despair.