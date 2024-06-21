Oil tank in Russia catches fire in drone attack

Moscow, June 21 (IANS) An oil tank at an oil facility in Russia's Tambov region caught fire following a presumed drone attack, said Tambov Region Governor Maksim Yegorov.

Yegorov added on Thursday that a blast was heard at an oil depot in the Rasskazovsky district of the Tambov region, and an oil tank caught fire following the attack, Xinhua news agency reported.

No casualties have been reported as a result of the incident, and the remains of another drone were discovered in the Pervomaysky district of the same region, he said.

