Odisha: Miscreant decamps with valuables & cash from senior Congress leader’s residence

Bhubaneswar, Jan 26 (IANS) An unidentified miscreant has reportedly decamped with ornaments and cash to the tune of over Rs 50 lakhs from the house of former Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik in Bhubaneswar during the intervening night of January 25 and 26.

Police have initiated a probe into the case after registering a case on the basis of a complaint lodged by Patnaik’s son Devajyoti.

“A miscreant committed theft in the residence of ex-president OPCC and former minister Niranjan Patnaik in Nayapalli police station area of the city yesterday night. None was present at the house when the incident took place. Upon being informed, our police team reached the spot and started an investigation. We have also visited the spot and we have been investigating the matter professionally. I think we have fetched some important clues and we will solve the case at the earliest,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra.

Meanwhile, Patnaik said that the crime was committed by a professional looter who must have made a foolproof plan before the incident.

As per the complaint, the miscreant has decamped with ornaments worth Rs 50 lakhs and cash to the tune of Rs 2.50 lakhs from the third floor of the building.

Calling the incident shameful, the opposition Biju Janata Dal on Sunday ripped into the ruling BJP over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

In a press conference held at the BJD party headquarters here, senior party leader and MP Sulata Deo said that when the state is celebrating the 76th Republic Day incident of loot is taking place at the residence of former minister and senior Congress leader Patnaik, located in a posh colony in the state capital where many VVIPs reside.

“This is very shameful that when the state capital is under a heavy security blanket in view of the Republic Day celebrations, such an incident of loot is taking place in the house of a senior politician. The situation of the common people can be imagined from this incident. Who will guarantee the safety of the common man? Today, the law-and-order situation has collapsed in the state,” said Deo.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.