Maha govt to form tourism security force for safety of tourists

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Maharashtra Tourism Minister, Sambhuraj Desai, said on Monday that the state government will establish the 'Maharashtra Tourism Security Force (Tourism Mitra)', to promote the tourism sector and prioritise the safety of tourists.

He added that the decision has been taken to provide a safe tourism experience to tourists through this security force considering the growing opportunities, natural and cultural diversity in the tourism sector.

Desai said that the main objective of the tourism security force will be to provide information about the tourist places, cultural and historical heritage in the state.

'Maharashtra Tourism Security Force' will be started on a pilot basis during the Mahabaleshwar Festival in Satara district to be held from May 1 to 4 this year.

"About 25 personnel will be appointed by the Maharashtra State Security Corporation through the Office of the Satara District Superintendent of Police. These personnel will be provided with necessary training for the safety of tourists and as per the planning of the festival. This force will remain operational from April 25 to August 31, 2025. Necessary vehicle arrangements and other facilities will be provided for this force. Senior officers will be appointed by the Satara District Superintendent of Police to ensure that the personnel perform their duties appropriately. The expenditure incurred for this initiative will be borne by the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation in coordination with the Maharashtra State Security Corporation and the Office of the Satara District Superintendent of Police," the Minister added.

He said that after the successful pilot implementation at Mahabaleshwar Festival, a 'Maharashtra Tourism Security Force' will be set up for the entire Maharashtra.

Under this initiative, a target of Rs 1 lakh crore private investment and the generation of 18 lakh direct and indirect jobs has been set in the tourism sector, he added.

"Tourism police will be appointed on a contractual basis to serve tourists at tourist places in the state to create a sense of security in the minds of tourists coming to the state, and to provide necessary information about the state's culture, history, tourist places, laws, rules and tourism. For this, the Tourism Department has directed the State Security Board and Maharashtra Ex- Servicemen Corporation (MESCO) to submit the details of their employees as soon as possible. The concept of 'Tourism Police' will ensure sustainable tourism practices at tourist destinations and efforts will be made to promote sustainable tourism," the Minister said.

The Minister added that the new launch of the Tourism Security Force will give a new lease of life to tourism in the state.

This force will be deployed for the safety of tourists, which will increase the confidence of tourists from home and abroad, he said.

Employment opportunities will be created at local places, he added.

"The personnel of the force will undergo special training so that they can guide and protect tourists. Facilities like CCTV, helpline and immediate response system will be available at tourist destinations."

Principal Secretary Atul Patne said that this step of the Tourism Department is very positive in terms of creating a security shield for tourists.

This will create a trustworthy environment at tourist destinations, he added.

It will also increase the influx of tourists towards tourism and provide economic benefits to local communities, he said.

"The force will have trained personnel, modern technology and a coordinated system, which will take immediate action in emergency situations. Tourists will be provided with easy services through helplines, information centres and digital platforms. In addition, security arrangements will be strengthened in coordination with the local police and administration. The Tourism Department is committed to understanding the needs of tourists and providing services as per their expectations. This initiative will further strengthen Maharashtra on the global map of tourism," he added.

