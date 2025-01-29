Odisha govt plans to set up exclusive industrial park to support women entrepreneurs

Bhubaneswar, Jan 29 (IANS) The Odisha government has decided to set up an exclusive industrial park to support and encourage women entrepreneurs in the state.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday informed while addressing the gathering at the special Women’s Business Leaders Round Table at 'Utkarsa Odisha-2025 Conclave' at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar.

The government has also planned to open a Special Cell in The Industrial Promotion & Investment Corporation of Odisha Limited (IPICOL) to provide assistance and opportunities for women-led businesses.

The IPICOL is the State Level Nodal Agency (SLNA) under the Industries Department responsible for devising the investment promotion, facilitation and aftercare strategy for Odisha.

"To support and nurture women entrepreneurs, our government has decided to establish an Exclusive Industrial Park for Women and a Special Cell in IPICOL to provide assistance and opportunities for women-led businesses," he.

He also noted this initiative marks a significant step toward creating a more inclusive and sustainable business ecosystem, where women can thrive and contribute to Odisha's economic growth.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that these two measures will encourage women to start the business independently.

He also sought suggestions from the women business leaders on how to further raise women's participation in business. He also informed the gathering that in coming years, the government will invest in specialised programmes to equip women with the skills and knowledge needed for entrepreneurial success.

“We will collaborate with universities and business schools to offer scholarships, internships and leadership programmes that provide both economic and practical business experiences,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the two-day business summit, 'Utkarsa Odisha-Make in Odisha -2025 Conclave’, the flagship Global Investment Summit hosted by the Odisha government from January 28 to 29 in Bhubaneswar.

Inviting the business leaders attending the summit, PM Modi said, "This is the right time to invest in Odisha. In this journey of development for Odisha, your investment in Odisha will take you to new heights of success. This is Modi’s guarantee.”

