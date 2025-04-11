Four killed in road accident in Karnataka's Yadgir

Yadgir, April 11 (IANS) Four people, including three women of a family, were killed in a road accident following a collision between a goods vehicle and a Road Transport Corporation bus on Friday in Yadgir district, Karnataka.

The accident occurred on the national highway near Muddaraki in Shahapur taluk, killing 30-year-old Sharanappa, 19-year-old Sunitha, 50-year-old Somavva, and 55-year-old Tangamma, all residents of Varkanahalli near Yadgir.

According to the police, the victims were travelling to visit the Bhagyavanthi Temple in Ghattaragi near Kalaburagi.

Three of them died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

Other passengers in the goods vehicle sustained injuries and have been admitted to the local hospital.

Yadgir SP Pruthvik Shakar rushed to the spot.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the head-on collision between the two vehicles was caused by rash and negligent driving.

However, police said the exact cause of the accident will be determined through further investigation.

In a tragic incident on April 5, five people were killed and 11 others were injured after a mini-bus rammed into a parked truck in the Kalaburagi district of Karnataka in the early hours. The accident occurred near Nelogi Cross, close to Jevargi town.

The victims were travelling in a mini-bus to visit the famous Khwaja Bande Nawaz Dargah in Kalaburagi city.

The injured passengers were shifted to the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Kalaburagi for treatment.

In another tragic incident, four people, on their way to attend the funeral of a relative, were killed on the spot after their car was hit by a luxury Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus, Airavat, on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway on April 3.

The accident occurred at the highway exit near Tubinakere village, close to Mandya city.

According to preliminary investigations, the accident took place when the car driver, while traveling on the expressway and attempting to exit onto the service road, suddenly re-entered the highway, failing to notice the speeding bus approaching from behind.

