Odisha gears up to host 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Bhubaneswar, Jan 4 (IANS) Odisha is all set to host the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) for the first time, with the event scheduled to take place at Bhubaneswar's Janata Maidan from January 8 to 10.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas commemorates Mahatma Gandhi's return to India from South Africa on January 9, 1915. Initiated in 2003, the convention celebrates the contributions of the overseas Indian community to the nation's development.

Since 2015, the event has been held biennially to strengthen the engagement of the Indian diaspora with the Government of India and to reconnect them with their cultural roots.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Bhubaneswar aboard a special IAF aircraft at 8 p.m. on January 8, marking his first visit to Odisha in 2025, following this, on January 9, he will attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

The Odisha Government has made extensive arrangements for the event, including the establishment of control rooms and helplines. Commissionerate Police has introduced a special mascot, "HAPFY," along with a chatbot to assist attendees during the mega event.

Special fire safety measures have been put in place at the venue.

Odisha Fire and Emergency Services Chief Fire Officer, Devendra Kumar Swain detailed the arrangements, stating, "Around 200 personnel, 30–35 vehicles, and specialised equipment have been deployed to ensure safety."

"We have also segregated areas, such as the main pandal and dining area for the Prime Minister, with appropriate security arrangements. Additionally, a control room, mother control room, and eight backup fire stations will operate 24/7," he told IANS.

Speaking to IANS, renowned sculpture artist Sudarsan Pattnaik expressed his excitement about the event, stating, "This is a significant moment for the art and culture of Odisha. Indian expatriates often praise Odisha's art and culture during international sand art competitions, and now they will witness it firsthand."

He added that a mini beach featuring sand sculptures will be set up at the venue for visitors who cannot travel to Puri.

One of the event's highlights will be the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award (PBSA) 2025, which will be conferred by President Murmu during the valedictory session.

A total of 27 individuals will receive the prestigious award in recognition of their exceptional contributions to India and abroad.

The award honours Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), and organisations run by them for their remarkable achievements across various fields.

Selected by a distinguished jury-cum-awards committee, the awardees represent the finest accomplishments of the Indian diaspora, underscoring their vital role in shaping the global landscape.

As Bhubaneswar prepares to welcome dignitaries and expatriates from around the world, the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas promises to be a momentous celebration of the Indian diaspora's achievements and their enduring connection to their homeland.

