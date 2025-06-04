Odisha CM Mohan Majhi advocates for citizen-centric revenue administration in state

Bhubaneswar, June 4 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday called for the need of a transparent, responsive, and citizen-centric revenue administration.

While attending the State-Level Revenue Officers’ Conference at Lok Seva Bhawan here, Majhi strongly emphasized zero tolerance towards corruption, especially in land dealings, and warned that any irregularities—especially in tribal and scheduled caste land transactions—would attract strict action.

“Such illegal transactions are rarely possible without the notice of tehsildars. If you are found complicit, you will be held accountable,” he cautioned.

The Chief Minister also asserted that his government’s top priority is to reach the unreached—those historically neglected and underprivileged.

He urged the officers to protect valuable government lands from encroachments and to resolve land-related cases like mutation and partition with utmost transparency and within stipulated timelines.

“We are planning several reforms in the revenue sector soon. While handling land dispute cases, remember you are rendering justice. Conduct yourself with integrity,” stated CM Majhi. The Chief Minister during his address hailed tehsildars as the "backbone of grassroots governance," stressing their pivotal role in delivering justice and resolving public grievances promptly.

“Your office must not be a place of fear for the public, but a space of trust,” he said. Reiterating his government’s commitment to modernizing land administration, the Chief Minister declared, “no person in Odisha shall remain landless.

Even those possessing less than four decimals of land will be treated as landless and provided land under the government’s land allocation scheme.

"Effective implementation of this scheme depends on your active involvement."

Majhi praised the role of revenue officers in the swift evacuation of 8.1 lakh people to 6,210 safe shelters under the "Zero Casualty" mission during cyclone ‘Dana’.

With the onset of the monsoon, CM Majhi directed officials to remain alert and proactive.

“The monsoon has already begun in some areas. Please monitor weather updates regularly and act as per SOPs to ensure public safety,” he instructed, noting that the monsoon season and cyclonic threats will persist till November.

Concluding his speech, the Chief Minister said: “The Revenue Department is the mirror of clean and good governance. Your benchmark should not be power or prestige, but dedication to public service.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.