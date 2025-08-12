Odisha: Boy commits suicide after being denied permission for Kanwar Yatra

Bhubaneswar, Aug 12 (IANS) In a tragic incident, a 13-year-old boy has committed suicide in the Singla area of Balasore district in Odisha as his parents prevented him from going on the Kanwar Yatra to a Shiva Temple in Puri, said a police official on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Guhalipada village under Singla police limits of Balasore district on late Monday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Jayakrushna Jena, son of Santosh Jena, who was a student of class VIII. Police said that Jayakrushna's father, Santosh, is a farmer.

Speaking to IANS, the local police official said on Tuesday, “The 13-year-old deceased, along with his friends, had made a plan to visit a temple in Puri carrying holy water on the occasion of Kanwar Yatra on Monday. When he asked his family members, his father denied him permission to visit Puri. The victim, who was upset about the issue, hanged himself with a towel from an iron rod inside the bathroom of his house on Monday evening. After a long time, when he didn’t come out, the family members broke into the bathroom and saw him hanging with the towel.”

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital at Basta in Balasore district, where the doctors declared him 'brought dead'. The post-mortem of the body was held on Tuesday. Police have initiated an investigation into the matter, registering a case in this regard.

Meanwhile, one of the relatives of the deceased claimed that the boy was allegedly addicted to online games on his mobile phone and spent most of his time playing on his mobile phone. His family members had repeatedly objected to this habit.

On Monday evening, he ended his life after being prevented from playing an online game by his mother.

However, the police have yet to confirm the claims made by the deceased’s relative regarding the online game addiction.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.